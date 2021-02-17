In the last trading session, 1,595,015 Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.22. With the company’s per share price at $10.74 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.66 Million. LLIT’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.59% off its 52-week high of $17.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.56, which suggests the last value was 76.16% up since then. When we look at Lianluo Smart Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 647.84 Million.

Analysts gave the Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LLIT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lianluo Smart Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) trade information

Instantly LLIT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.99 on Friday, Feb 12 added 10.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.59%, with the 5-day performance at 0.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) is 1.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 321.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44, meaning bulls need an upside of 309.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LLIT’s forecast low is $44 with $44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +309.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 309.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Lianluo Smart Limited earnings to increase by 50.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.67% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares while 1.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.21%. There are 6 institutions holding the Lianluo Smart Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.01% of the shares, roughly 44.54 Thousand LLIT shares worth $184.84 Thousand.