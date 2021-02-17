In the last trading session, 3,936,205 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.45 changed hands at $1.39 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.61 Billion. LX’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.14% off its 52-week high of $14.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.04, which suggests the last value was 58.2% up since then. When we look at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 Million.

Analysts gave the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Instantly LX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.47 on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 0.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is 1.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.6 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +71.41% over the past 6 months, a -71.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will rise +4.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 163.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.36% per year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.74% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares while 30.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.23%. There are 124 institutions holding the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.08% of the shares, roughly 3.4 Million LX shares worth $23.28 Million.

BAMCO Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.59% or 2.85 Million shares worth $19.54 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 2371020 shares estimated at $16.24 Million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 1.45 Million shares worth around $11.92 Million.