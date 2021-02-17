In the last trading session, 1,279,724 Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.3. With the company’s per share price at $2.79 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $467.26 Million. MBII’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.94% off its 52-week high of $2.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 78.14% up since then. When we look at Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 535.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MBII as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) trade information

Instantly MBII was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.90- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 3.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) is 0.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.32, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MBII’s forecast low is $1.3 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -53.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +93.75% over the past 6 months, a 50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.05 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $13.39 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.69 Million and $9.65 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. earnings to decrease by -57.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. shares while 79.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.03%. There are 81 institutions holding the Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. stock share, with Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.98% of the shares, roughly 25.1 Million MBII shares worth $30.62 Million.

Ardsley Advisory Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 14.3 Million shares worth $17.45 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Ivy Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 23939615 shares estimated at $29.21 Million under it, the former controlled 14.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 2.14 Million shares worth around $2.61 Million.