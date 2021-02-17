In the last trading session, 1,992,429 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s per share price at $4.75 changed hands at -$0.28 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.23 Million. GLMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.74% off its 52-week high of $6.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.96, which suggests the last value was 37.68% up since then. When we look at Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 230.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 136.15 Million.

Analysts gave the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GLMD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

Although GLMD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.25- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 274.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLMD’s forecast low is $10 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +510.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 110.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings to decrease by -78.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.32% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 32.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.36%. There are 29 institutions holding the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.82% of the shares, roughly 2.07 Million GLMD shares worth $7.32 Million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.52% or 1.8 Million shares worth $6.35 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 306010 shares estimated at $1.08 Million under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 19.96 Thousand shares worth around $62.08 Thousand.