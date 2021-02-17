Analysts gave the BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BLRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BioLineRx Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 281.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLRX’s forecast low is $5 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +562.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50.6% for it to hit the projected low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for BioLineRx Ltd. earnings to increase by 45.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares while 28.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.18%. There are 26 institutions holding the BioLineRx Ltd. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.35% of the shares, roughly 1.69 Million BLRX shares worth $2.77 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.98% or 768.34 Thousand shares worth $1.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.