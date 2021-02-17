In the latest trading session,, 1,611,775 BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.67 changing hands around -$0.11 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.05 Billion. BEST’s current price is a discount, trading about -118.35% off its 52-week high of $5.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.91, which suggests the recent value is28.46% up since then. When we look at BEST Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.79 Million.

Analysts gave the BEST Inc. (BEST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BEST as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. BEST Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Although BEST has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.86- on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 4.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is 0.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BEST Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -35.65% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BEST Inc. will drop -400%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BEST Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.16 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.54 Billion and $780.07 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.5%. The 2021 estimates are for BEST Inc. earnings to increase by 60.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.