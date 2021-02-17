In the last trading session, 10,050,289 Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $2.86 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $336.95 Million. JAGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.29% off its 52-week high of $4.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.185, which suggests the last value was 93.53% up since then. When we look at Jaguar Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.32 Million.

Analysts gave the Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended JAGX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jaguar Health, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Although JAGX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.19- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 10.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.51%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JAGX’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +74.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 74.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.6 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jaguar Health, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $5.29 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.51 Million and $869Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 470.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 508.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Jaguar Health, Inc. earnings to increase by 94.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.01% of Jaguar Health, Inc. shares while 6.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.29%. There are 16 institutions holding the Jaguar Health, Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 393.39 Thousand JAGX shares worth $113.89 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 382.46 Thousand shares worth $110.72 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 281648 shares estimated at $229.54 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 193.19 Thousand shares worth around $157.45 Thousand.