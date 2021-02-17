In the last trading session, 2,349,659 Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.89 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $656.42 Million. TRIT’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.82% off its 52-week high of $15.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.5, which suggests the last value was 17.62% up since then. When we look at Triterras, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TRIT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Triterras, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 123.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRIT’s forecast low is $12 with $23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +191.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Triterras, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.