In the latest trading session, 1,652,006 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $48.34 changing hands around -$0.76 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.78 Billion. NOVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.36% off its 52-week high of $57.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.12, which suggests the recent value is87.34% up since then. When we look at Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 Million.

Analysts gave the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NOVA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Although NOVA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $55.55 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 12.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NOVA’s forecast low is $36 with $66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.53% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -25.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunnova Energy International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +102.14% over the past 6 months, a 22.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunnova Energy International Inc. will drop -966.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.8 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $45.81 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $33.61 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Sunnova Energy International Inc. earnings to decrease by -164.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.13% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares while 86.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.63%. There are 234 institutions holding the Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock share, with ECP ControlCo, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 26.62% of the shares, roughly 24.91 Million NOVA shares worth $757.56 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.24% or 9.58 Million shares worth $432.4 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 2490822 shares estimated at $112.41 Million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 2.28 Million shares worth around $103.03 Million.