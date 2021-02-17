In the last trading session, 4,670,923 Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s per share price at $2.5 changed hands at $0.43 or 0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $182.27 Million. FENG’s last price was a discount, traded about -6% off its 52-week high of $2.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 55.2% up since then. When we look at Phoenix New Media Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 515.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FENG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Phoenix New Media Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) trade information

Instantly FENG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.65- on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 5.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) is 0.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 208.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 142.16 days.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Phoenix New Media Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.29% per year.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.58% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares while 23.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.57%. There are 36 institutions holding the Phoenix New Media Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.25% of the shares, roughly 1.74 Million FENG shares worth $2.09 Million.

International Value Advisers, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 1.69 Million shares worth $2.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 1492694 shares estimated at $1.84 Million under it, the former controlled 4.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 154.01 Thousand shares worth around $206.38 Thousand.