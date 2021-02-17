In the last trading session, 1,530,568 Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.07 changed hands at $0.24 or 0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.6 Million. ENTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.84% off its 52-week high of $3.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the last value was 51.69% up since then. When we look at Entera Bio Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 438.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 582.39 Million.

Analysts gave the Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ENTX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Entera Bio Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) trade information

Instantly ENTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.25- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.92%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) is 0.6% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 133.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 141.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENTX’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +141.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 141.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Entera Bio Ltd. earnings to increase by 1.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.19% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares while 10.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.65%. There are 4 institutions holding the Entera Bio Ltd. stock share, with Knoll Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 1.74 Million ENTX shares worth $2.16 Million.

Wedbush Securities Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 121.62 Thousand shares worth $150.8 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.