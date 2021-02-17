In the last trading session, 1,029,171 Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $6.64 changed hands at $0.73 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.55 Million. ELSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.53% off its 52-week high of $8.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 60.69% up since then. When we look at Electro-Sensors, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 272.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.67 Million.

Analysts gave the Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ELSE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Electro-Sensors, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) trade information

Instantly ELSE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.90- on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 15.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) is 0.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 79.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Electro-Sensors, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.32% of Electro-Sensors, Inc. shares while 6.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.71%. There are 9 institutions holding the Electro-Sensors, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.17% of the shares, roughly 175.7 Thousand ELSE shares worth $845.12 Thousand.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.63% or 55.46 Thousand shares worth $191.98 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. With 4550 shares estimated at $15.97 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 222 shares worth around $1.07 Thousand.