CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) shares are up 14.34% or $6.42 in the year-to-date period. Still, the stock’s performance over the last 12 months remains nearly 76.15% higher. As a result, the stock’s YTD performance is 14.34% higher, and its trailing three-month performance is 14.12% higher.





CLGXperformance over the short term is 7.57% over the week and 18.77% over the month. CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) is a provider of IT services. CLGX has attracted other major players in the past, which has ensured its continued growth. The company earned a large gain on a buy offer for CoreLogic, Inc.

It was confirmed on Monday, February 16, 2021, by CoreLogic that the CoStar Group had sent it a purchase offer. The acquirer is an American company that provides consulting, analytics, and information services. The CoStar Group is offering 0.1019 shares of CoreLogic shares for every Common share of CoreLogic.

Since CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) is currently selling to other customers, it did not request this offer. The company also received a $ 7 billion offer from investment company Cannae Holdings Inc. in mid-2020 and Senator Investment Group LP. There were also other competitors.





Therefore, the board of directors unanimously voted on February 4 to approve the business’s sale in favor of Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. CoreLogic shares will be purchased for $ 80 in cash under the deal’s terms, translating into approximately $ 6 billion in the purchase price. However, potential buyers continue to struggle.

Real estate insurance and underwriting are increasingly reliant on information technology solutions. CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) sells a range of tools for finding properties for purchase, managing sales, and securing the US real estate market.