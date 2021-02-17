In the latest trading session, 3,977,330 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.56 changing hands around -$4.42 or -0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.12 Billion. QFIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.6% off its 52-week high of $31.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.37, which suggests the recent value is76.02% up since then. When we look at 360 DigiTech, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 Million.

Analysts gave the 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended QFIN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 360 DigiTech, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Although QFIN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $31.50 on Wednesday, Feb 17 added 14.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 0.9% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 889.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 519.92 days.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 360 DigiTech, Inc. earnings to increase by 225.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.91% of 360 DigiTech, Inc. shares while 47.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.94%. There are 116 institutions holding the 360 DigiTech, Inc. stock share, with FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.7% of the shares, roughly 13.57 Million QFIN shares worth $160Million.

TT International Asset Management LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.53% or 10.82 Million shares worth $129.16 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 1515672 shares estimated at $17.46 Million under it, the former controlled 1.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 1.4 Million shares worth around $16.18 Million.