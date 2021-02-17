In the latest trading session,, 1,457,940 Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.86 changing hands around -$1.21 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.94 Billion. NVTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.69% off its 52-week high of $61.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.41, which suggests the recent value is84.52% up since then. When we look at Invitae Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.07 Million.

Analysts gave the Invitae Corporation (NVTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NVTA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Invitae Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

Although NVTA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $54.90 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 12.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NVTA’s forecast low is $41 with $64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.72% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -14.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invitae Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +63.46% over the past 6 months, a -18.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invitae Corporation will rise +12.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $98.4 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Invitae Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $104.55 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $66.28 Million and $59.41 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 76%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Invitae Corporation earnings to decrease by -37.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.9% of Invitae Corporation shares while 73.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.97%. There are 380 institutions holding the Invitae Corporation stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.71% of the shares, roughly 27.75 Million NVTA shares worth $1.2 Billion.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.71% or 11.85 Million shares worth $513.74 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 17462614 shares estimated at $730.11 Million under it, the former controlled 9.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 3.5% of the shares, roughly 6.18 Million shares worth around $258.41 Million.