In the last trading session, 2,855,306 Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $1.4 changed hands at $0.24 or 0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.86 Million. SDPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.86% off its 52-week high of $1.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.2, which suggests the last value was 85.71% up since then. When we look at Superior Drilling Products, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 938.53 Million.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) trade information

Instantly SDPI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.44 on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 2.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) is 0.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.56 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Superior Drilling Products, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $2.09 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.34 Million and $5.36 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -64.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -61%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. earnings to decrease by -325%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.38% of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. shares while 7.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.37%. There are 24 institutions holding the Superior Drilling Products, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.92% of the shares, roughly 492.02 Thousand SDPI shares worth $297.53 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.4% or 359.7 Thousand shares worth $147.8 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 166100 shares estimated at $68.25 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 122.8 Thousand shares worth around $50.46 Thousand.