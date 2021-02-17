Analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $59.80 on Wednesday, Feb 17 added 4.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.49 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QS’s forecast low is $48 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.46% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -16.03% for it to hit the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.