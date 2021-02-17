In the latest trading session, 2,055,395 Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.91 changing hands around $0.99 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $528.64 Million. PSAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.86% off its 52-week high of $20.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.65, which suggests the recent value is46.12% up since then. When we look at Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 Million.

Analysts gave the Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PSAC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. shares while 34.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.7%. There are 24 institutions holding the Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Karpus Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.64% of the shares, roughly 3.44 Million PSAC shares worth $33.71 Million.

Hsbc Holdings Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.23% or 1.25 Million shares worth $12.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. With 401500 shares estimated at $3.94 Million under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 61.68 Thousand shares worth around $595.82 Thousand.