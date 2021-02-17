In the latest trading session,, 1,627,523 MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.99 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $323.78 Million. MOGU’s current price is a discount, trading about -129.1% off its 52-week high of $6.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the recent value is70.57% up since then. When we look at MOGU Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 445.5 Million.

Analysts gave the MOGU Inc. (MOGU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MOGU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MOGU Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) trade information

Although MOGU has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.32- on Wednesday, Feb 17 added 3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.47%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) is 0.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for MOGU Inc. earnings to increase by 5.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of MOGU Inc. shares while 29.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.03%. There are 19 institutions holding the MOGU Inc. stock share, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.84% of the shares, roughly 10.45 Million MOGU shares worth $24.55 Million.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 8.35 Million shares worth $18.12 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Amplify International Online Retail ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio. With 64096 shares estimated at $139.09 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 10.9 Thousand shares worth around $27.8 Thousand.