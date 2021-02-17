In the last trading session, 2,417,908 Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s per share price at $2.77 changed hands at $0.2 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.25 Million. ENSV’s last price was a discount, traded about -111.19% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.125, which suggests the last value was 59.39% up since then. When we look at Enservco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ENSV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Enservco Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.13- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 11.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 452.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 400.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 143.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENSV’s forecast low is $6.75 with $6.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +143.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 143.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.7 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enservco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $8.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.08 Million and $9.39 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Enservco Corporation earnings to decrease by -25.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.74% of Enservco Corporation shares while 27.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.47%. There are 18 institutions holding the Enservco Corporation stock share, with Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1% of the shares, roughly 66.28 Thousand ENSV shares worth $123.94 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 31Thousand shares worth $70.63 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 30014 shares estimated at $68.39 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 22Thousand shares worth around $50.13 Thousand.