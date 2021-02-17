In the last trading session, 2,041,708 Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $2.25 changed hands at $0.12 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $78.71 Million. LODE’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.33% off its 52-week high of $4.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 85.33% up since then. When we look at Comstock Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 49.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LODE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Comstock Mining Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) trade information

Instantly LODE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.46- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 8.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) is 0.8% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 135.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 100% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LODE’s forecast low is $4.5 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +100% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 100% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Comstock Mining Inc. earnings to increase by 75.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.93% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares while 8.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.96%. There are 28 institutions holding the Comstock Mining Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.18% of the shares, roughly 751.28 Thousand LODE shares worth $781.33 Thousand.

Van den Berg Management Inc, dba Century Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.96% or 329.28 Thousand shares worth $355.62 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and U.S. Global Investors Fund-World Precious Minerals Fund. With 129000 shares estimated at $139.32 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors Fund-World Precious Minerals Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 106.6 Thousand shares worth around $115.13 Thousand.