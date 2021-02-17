In the latest trading session, 2,222,168 ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.81 changing hands around -$0.22 or -0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $76.18 Million. ALJJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.31% off its 52-week high of $1.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the recent value is84.53% up since then. When we look at ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 88.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 155.11 Million.

Analysts gave the ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ALJJ as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) trade information

Although ALJJ has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.78- on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 35.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.63%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) is 0.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.9%. The 2021 estimates are for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -288.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.67% of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. shares while 3.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.85%. There are 19 institutions holding the ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.97% of the shares, roughly 409.72 Thousand ALJJ shares worth $450.69 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 286.73 Thousand shares worth $207.91 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 254705 shares estimated at $184.69 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 225Thousand shares worth around $163.15 Thousand.