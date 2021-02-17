In the last trading session, 6,767,684 Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.17 changed hands at -$6.04 or -0.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.58 Billion. IMVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -232.41% off its 52-week high of $53.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.34, which suggests the last value was 48.42% up since then. When we look at Immunovant, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 621.63 Million.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Although IMVT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $25.38 on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 36.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is -0.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Immunovant, Inc. earnings to increase by 24.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.45% of Immunovant, Inc. shares while 40.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103%. There are 164 institutions holding the Immunovant, Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 7.51 Million IMVT shares worth $264.29 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.9% or 4.8 Million shares worth $221.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1138919 shares estimated at $52.61 Million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 964.15 Thousand shares worth around $33.93 Million.