In the last trading session, 16,425,747 Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.67 changed hands at $0.76 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.03 Billion. HYLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -198.22% off its 52-week high of $58.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.5, which suggests the last value was 51.7% up since then. When we look at Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.85 Million.

Analysts gave the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HYLN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.25 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 11.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYLN’s forecast low is $12 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -38.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Hyliion Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.