In the latest trading session,, 14,949,900 Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.1 changing hands around -$0.12 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.26 Million. HEPA’s current price is a discount, trading about -148.57% off its 52-week high of $5.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the recent value is52.38% up since then. When we look at Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 Million.

Analysts gave the Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HEPA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) trade information

Although HEPA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.4%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.18- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 30.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 268.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 105.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 280.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HEPA’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +280.95% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 280.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 93.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.88% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 13.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.34%. There are 27 institutions holding the Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.23% of the shares, roughly 1.19 Million HEPA shares worth $2.62 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.65% or 329.02 Thousand shares worth $720.56 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. With 117750 shares estimated at $257.87 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 49.75 Thousand shares worth around $108.95 Thousand.