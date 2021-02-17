In the last trading session, 3,696,505 GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $108.67 changed hands at $4.8 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.93 Billion. GSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.16% off its 52-week high of $149.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.06, which suggests the last value was 75.1% up since then. When we look at GSX Techedu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.79 Million.

Analysts gave the GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GSX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GSX Techedu Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) trade information

Instantly GSX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $109.7 on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) is 0.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.06 days.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GSX Techedu Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +21.83% over the past 6 months, a -494.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GSX Techedu Inc. will drop -445.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -102.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 260.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $330.04 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that GSX Techedu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $396.27 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $132.38 Million and $1.3 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 149.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for GSX Techedu Inc. earnings to decrease by -652.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.03% per year.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares while 64.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.39%. There are 255 institutions holding the GSX Techedu Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.59% of the shares, roughly 12.56 Million GSX shares worth $1.13 Billion.

Credit Suisse Ag/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 9.18 Million shares worth $827.01 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1117178 shares estimated at $100.67 Million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 660.63 Thousand shares worth around $43.88 Million.