In the latest trading session, 1,626,375 TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.34 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $218.38 Million. GLG’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.79% off its 52-week high of $4.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.2, which suggests the recent value is48.72% up since then. When we look at TD Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Analysts gave the TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.3%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.63- on Wednesday, Feb 17 added 11.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.47%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 37.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60, meaning bulls need an upside of 2464.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GLG’s forecast low is $60 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2464.1% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 2464.1% for it to hit the projected low.

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.3%. The 2021 estimates are for TD Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -76.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.27% of TD Holdings, Inc. shares while 0.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.42%. There are 12 institutions holding the TD Holdings, Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 66.27 Thousand GLG shares worth $168.33 Thousand.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 60.67 Thousand shares worth $154.09 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 61478 shares estimated at $97.75 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 38.57 Thousand shares worth around $61.32 Thousand.