In the last trading session, 1,366,072 Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.24 changed hands at -$0.6 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $665.41 Million. GMDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.14% off its 52-week high of $11.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.6, which suggests the last value was 76.87% up since then. When we look at Gamida Cell Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 935.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 773.29 Million.

Analysts gave the Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GMDA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Although GMDA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.00 on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 25.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 724.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GMDA’s forecast low is $12 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +140.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings to increase by 51.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.84% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares while 33.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.34%. There are 44 institutions holding the Gamida Cell Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.62% of the shares, roughly 5.68 Million GMDA shares worth $47.62 Million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.63% or 2.14 Million shares worth $8.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. With 2879212 shares estimated at $14.63 Million under it, the former controlled 4.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 1.67 Million shares worth around $14.05 Million.