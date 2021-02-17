In the latest trading session, 1,718,417 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.63 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.4 Billion. FSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.1% off its 52-week high of $9.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.47, which suggests the recent value is80.73% up since then. When we look at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended FSM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Although FSM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.83- on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FSM’s forecast low is $7.5 with $10.57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.53% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -1.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +19.59% over the past 6 months, a -5.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will rise +66.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.75%. The 2021 estimates are for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. earnings to increase by 161.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.81% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares while 40.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.34%. There are 186 institutions holding the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.52% of the shares, roughly 21.22 Million FSM shares worth $174.85 Million.

Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.08% or 3.83 Million shares worth $31.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 10847127 shares estimated at $89.38 Million under it, the former controlled 5.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 5.06% of the shares, roughly 9.32 Million shares worth around $76.8 Million.