In the last trading session, 11,877,658 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.89. With the company’s per share price at $7.93 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $781.53 Million. SOLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.5% off its 52-week high of $13.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 88.78% up since then. When we look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.07 Million.

Analysts gave the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SOLO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Although SOLO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.23- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 14.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOLO’s forecast low is $9.55 with $16.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +102.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings to decrease by -126.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.17% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares while 5.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.84%. There are 40 institutions holding the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.2% of the shares, roughly 1.36 Million SOLO shares worth $3.39 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.96% or 957.79 Thousand shares worth $2.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 5915307 shares estimated at $36.62 Million under it, the former controlled 18.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 41.03 Thousand shares worth around $254Thousand.