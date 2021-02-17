In the last trading session, 2,656,805 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $212.17 changed hands at $9.2 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $67.4 Billion. DASH’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.7% off its 52-week high of $256.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $135.38, which suggests the last value was 36.19% up since then. When we look at DoorDash, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.15 Million.

Analysts gave the DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended DASH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DoorDash, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $165.94, meaning bulls need a downside of -21.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DASH’s forecast low is $100 with $200 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -52.87% for it to hit the projected low.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for DoorDash, Inc. earnings to decrease by -222.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.