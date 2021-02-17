In the last trading session, 1,833,512 Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.74 changed hands at -$0.39 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $699.33 Million. EQOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.47% off its 52-week high of $22.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.11, which suggests the last value was 72.73% up since then. When we look at Diginex Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 568.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Diginex Limited (EQOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EQOS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Diginex Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Although EQOS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $22.95 on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 18.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.7, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQOS’s forecast low is $24.7 with $24.7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Diginex Limited earnings to increase by 0.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 77.03% of Diginex Limited shares while 56.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 247.96%. There are 20 institutions holding the Diginex Limited stock share, with Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 165.28 Thousand EQOS shares worth $2.67 Million.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 580371 shares estimated at $9.37 Million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 3.97 Thousand shares worth around $64.03 Thousand.