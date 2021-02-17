In the last trading session, 1,184,734 DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.33. With the company’s per share price at $4.39 changed hands at $0.02 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $115.15 Million. DTEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.7% off its 52-week high of $7.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.315, which suggests the last value was 92.82% up since then. When we look at DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 920.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 597.7 Million.

Analysts gave the DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DTEA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) trade information

Instantly DTEA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.14- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 14.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.82%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) is 0.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DTEA’s forecast low is $4.59 with $4.59 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +4.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.56% for it to hit the projected low.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.1%. The 2021 estimates are for DAVIDsTEA Inc. earnings to increase by 8.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.87% of DAVIDsTEA Inc. shares while 1.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.15%. There are 14 institutions holding the DAVIDsTEA Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.6% of the shares, roughly 158.49 Thousand DTEA shares worth $171.16 Thousand.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 81.5 Thousand shares worth $88.01 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were MSS Ser Tr-Footprints Discover Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 138200 shares estimated at $241.85 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 21.92 Thousand shares worth around $52.83 Thousand.