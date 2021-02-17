In the latest trading session,, 2,048,149 CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.18 changing hands around $1.51 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.08 Billion. CURI’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.31% off its 52-week high of $22.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.44, which suggests the recent value is64.87% up since then. When we look at CuriosityStream Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 925Million.

Analysts gave the CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CURI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CuriosityStream Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

Instantly CURI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.14 on Wednesday, Feb 17 added 0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CURI’s forecast low is $12 with $23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8.59% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -43.34% for it to hit the projected low.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for CuriosityStream Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.