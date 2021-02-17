In the latest trading session, 11,752,280 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.08 changing hands around -$1.93 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.75 Billion. XPEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.91% off its 52-week high of $74.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.11, which suggests the recent value is60.28% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.64 Million.

Analysts gave the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended XPEV as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. XPeng Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for XPeng Inc. earnings to decrease by -105.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.2% per year.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.37% of XPeng Inc. shares while 20.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.01%. There are 220 institutions holding the XPeng Inc. stock share, with Aspex Management (HK) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.14% of the shares, roughly 10.38 Million XPEV shares worth $208.32 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.07% or 10.03 Million shares worth $429.68 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio. With 5628007 shares estimated at $241.05 Million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 2.83 Million shares worth around $56.87 Million.