Analysts gave the eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EXPI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Instantly EXPI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $90.00 on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 11.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is 1.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -23.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXPI’s forecast low is $26.5 with $96.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.72% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -66.85% for it to hit the projected low.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $521.8 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $465.39 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $274.02 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 90.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for eXp World Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 60.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.16% of eXp World Holdings, Inc. shares while 19.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.04%. There are 198 institutions holding the eXp World Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.14% of the shares, roughly 3.14 Million EXPI shares worth $126.53 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.1% or 1.89 Million shares worth $119.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1175972 shares estimated at $49.85 Million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 784.37 Thousand shares worth around $31.64 Million.