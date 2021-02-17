In the latest trading session, 3,948,973 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.82 changing hands around -$1.74 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.99 Billion. WISH’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.35% off its 52-week high of $32.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.41, which suggests the recent value is29.85% up since then. When we look at ContextLogic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.61 Million.

Analysts gave the ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended WISH as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.08.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WISH’s forecast low is $19 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +61.16% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -23.45% for it to hit the projected low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ContextLogic Inc. earnings to increase by 34.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.28% of ContextLogic Inc. shares while 59.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.71%. There are 7 institutions holding the ContextLogic Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.62% of the shares, roughly 2.98 Million WISH shares worth $54.33 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.6% or 2.87 Million shares worth $52.33 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 1345593 shares estimated at $24.54 Million under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 270.69 Thousand shares worth around $4.94 Million.