In the last trading session, 1,485,556 CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.24 changed hands at -$0.2 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $77.29 Million. CNSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.46% off its 52-week high of $5.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.258, which suggests the last value was 61.17% up since then. When we look at CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 Million.

Analysts gave the CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CNSP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Although CNSP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.40- on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 26.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.82%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) is 0.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 65.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 40.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, meaning bulls need an upside of 177.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNSP’s forecast low is $7 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +239.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 116.05% for it to hit the projected low.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -78.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.59% of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 0.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.83%. There are 12 institutions holding the CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Essex Investment Management Co Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 61.56 Thousand CNSP shares worth $108.35 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 12.5 Thousand shares worth $22Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.