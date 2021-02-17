In the latest trading session, 107,000,000 CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.7 changing hands around $12.8 or 2.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $238.5 Million. CLPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.75% off its 52-week high of $19.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the recent value is90.85% up since then. When we look at CLPS Incorporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 234.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 591Million.

Analysts gave the CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLPS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) trade information

Instantly CLPS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 261.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.78 on Wednesday, Feb 17 added 6.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.08%, with the 5-day performance at 3.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) is 4.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for CLPS Incorporation earnings to increase by 184.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.69% of CLPS Incorporation shares while 0.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.88%. There are 8 institutions holding the CLPS Incorporation stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.4% of the shares, roughly 64.52 Thousand CLPS shares worth $196.14 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 19.89 Thousand shares worth $54.91 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.