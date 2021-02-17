In the last trading session, 2,394,681 Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.2 changed hands at $1.24 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $476.27 Million. CLVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.04% off its 52-week high of $19.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.02, which suggests the last value was 58.23% up since then. When we look at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLVR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18% of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares while 10.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.21%. There are 1 institutions holding the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock share, with Tamarack Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.99% of the shares, roughly 300Thousand CLVR shares worth $2.67 Million.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 67.77 Thousand shares worth $603.11 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.