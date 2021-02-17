In the latest trading session, 12,960,959 China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.76 changing hands around $0.46 or 0.2% at last look, the market valuation stands at $103.22 Million. CHNR’s current price is a discount, trading about -118.84% off its 52-week high of $6.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the recent value is78.99% up since then. When we look at China Natural Resources, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Analysts gave the China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CHNR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. China Natural Resources, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) trade information

Instantly CHNR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.65- on Wednesday, Feb 17 added 25.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.96%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) is 0.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 134.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 95.68 days.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.8%. The 2021 estimates are for China Natural Resources, Inc. earnings to increase by 8.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.2% of China Natural Resources, Inc. shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.22%. There are 7 institutions holding the China Natural Resources, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 135.9 Thousand CHNR shares worth $187.54 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 66.12 Thousand shares worth $74.06 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.