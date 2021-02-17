In the last trading session, 2,333,013 Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s per share price at $2.4 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $109.07 Million. CLRB’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.75% off its 52-week high of $3.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 57.92% up since then. When we look at Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 Million.

Analysts gave the Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLRB as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Although CLRB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.98- on Thursday, Feb 11 added 19.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 149.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLRB’s forecast low is $3 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +316.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25% for it to hit the projected low.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 64.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.66% of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. shares while 24.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.96%. There are 29 institutions holding the Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with Sio Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3% of the shares, roughly 1.36 Million CLRB shares worth $1.69 Million.

Boxer Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.02% or 920Thousand shares worth $1.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 105255 shares estimated at $218.93 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 53.98 Thousand shares worth around $66.94 Thousand.