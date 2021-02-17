In the last trading session, 12,253,485 Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.7. With the company’s per share price at $3.64 changed hands at $0.17 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.02 Billion. CDEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.27% off its 52-week high of $3.8684. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.235, which suggests the last value was 93.54% up since then. When we look at Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.44 Million.

Analysts gave the Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CDEV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) trade information

Instantly CDEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.9%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.87- on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 5.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is 0.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.4, meaning bulls need a downside of -34.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDEV’s forecast low is $1 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -72.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Centennial Resource Development, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +305.3% over the past 6 months, a -3833.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -24.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will drop -300%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 99.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -39.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $142.46 Million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $154.25 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $256.39 Million and $192.77 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.51% of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. shares while 54.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.23%. There are 123 institutions holding the Centennial Resource Development, Inc. stock share, with Riverstone Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 29.98% of the shares, roughly 83.46 Million CDEV shares worth $125.19 Million.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.69% or 10.27 Million shares worth $15.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3582797 shares estimated at $2.16 Million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1% of the shares, roughly 2.79 Million shares worth around $1.68 Million.