In the last trading session, 19,558,179 CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.37. With the company’s per share price at $8.28 changed hands at $0.84 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $729.52 Million. CBAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.68% off its 52-week high of $11.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 95.65% up since then. When we look at CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.37 Million.

Analysts gave the CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CBAT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CBAT’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.77% for it to hit the projected low.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.6%. The 2021 estimates are for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. earnings to decrease by -278.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.17% of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. shares while 0.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.25%. There are 10 institutions holding the CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 161Thousand CBAT shares worth $325.22 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 99.1 Thousand shares worth $200.18 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 57446 shares estimated at $290.68 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 35.92 Thousand shares worth around $181.76 Thousand.