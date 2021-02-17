In the last trading session, 1,200,953 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $3.5 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $81.96 Million. CATB’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.43% off its 52-week high of $8.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 64.29% up since then. When we look at Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.72 Million.

Analysts gave the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CATB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, meaning bulls need an upside of 585.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CATB’s forecast low is $24 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +585.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 585.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 54.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 40.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.69%. There are 76 institutions holding the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.18% of the shares, roughly 3.05 Million CATB shares worth $18.87 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.81% or 1.17 Million shares worth $2.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 514051 shares estimated at $3.18 Million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 426.06 Thousand shares worth around $911.76 Thousand.