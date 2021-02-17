In the last trading session, 1,223,380 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.63 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.05 Million. CANF’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.17% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 58.94% up since then. When we look at Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 862.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 563.62 Million.

Analysts gave the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CANF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) trade information

Although CANF has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.90- on Friday, Feb 12 added 9.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 344.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CANF’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +90.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 90.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $360Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $250Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.15 Million and $192Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -68.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. earnings to increase by 56.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.19% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares while 6.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.6%. There are 11 institutions holding the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.77% of the shares, roughly 118.89 Thousand CANF shares worth $211.63 Thousand.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 17.3 Thousand shares worth $30.62 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.