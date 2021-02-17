In the last trading session, 1,279,822 BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.08. With the company’s per share price at $2.45 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.52 Million. BIMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.59% off its 52-week high of $5.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.5, which suggests the last value was 38.78% up since then. When we look at BOQI International Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.4 Million.

Analysts gave the BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BIMI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BOQI International Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Instantly BIMI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.81- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 12.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.47%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 511.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 365.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 410.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIMI’s forecast low is $12.5 with $12.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +410.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 410.2% for it to hit the projected low.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.5%. The 2021 estimates are for BOQI International Medical Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.1% of BOQI International Medical Inc. shares while 0.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.25%. There are 6 institutions holding the BOQI International Medical Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 63.85 Thousand BIMI shares worth $107.27 Thousand.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 14.88 Thousand shares worth $25Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.