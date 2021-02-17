In the last trading session, 9,797,795 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.35. With the company’s per share price at $47.65 changed hands at -$3.78 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.98 Billion. BLNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.36% off its 52-week high of $64.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 97.38% up since then. When we look at Blink Charging Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.67 Million.

Analysts gave the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BLNK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Blink Charging Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Although BLNK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $60.60 on Tuesday, Feb 09 added 21.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLNK’s forecast low is $60 with $67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Blink Charging Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.75 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $702Million and $1.19 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 113.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Blink Charging Co. earnings to increase by 71.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.88% of Blink Charging Co. shares while 17.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.71%. There are 69 institutions holding the Blink Charging Co. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 1.88 Million BLNK shares worth $19.38 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.26% or 803.94 Thousand shares worth $8.29 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 830532 shares estimated at $35.51 Million under it, the former controlled 3.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 669.94 Thousand shares worth around $28.64 Million.