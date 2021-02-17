In the last trading session, 1,139,347 Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $3.7 changed hands at $0.33 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.63 Million. BRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.92% off its 52-week high of $6.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.3, which suggests the last value was 91.89% up since then. When we look at Barnwell Industries, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 380.02 Million.

Analysts gave the Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BRN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Barnwell Industries, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) trade information

Instantly BRN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.70- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 21.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.91%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) is 1.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 66.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42%. The 2021 estimates are for Barnwell Industries, Inc. earnings to increase by 61.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.17% of Barnwell Industries, Inc. shares while 8.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.36%. There are 15 institutions holding the Barnwell Industries, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.64% of the shares, roughly 384.14 Thousand BRN shares worth $487.86 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 82.07 Thousand shares worth $104.22 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 60000 shares estimated at $51.16 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 44.2 Thousand shares worth around $37.69 Thousand.