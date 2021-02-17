In the last trading session, 19,827,498 Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.47. With the company’s per share price at $6.24 changed hands at $0.58 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $173.18 Million. DPW’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.32% off its 52-week high of $10.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 91.51% up since then. When we look at Ault Global Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.62 Million.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

Instantly DPW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.19- on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 13.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Ault Global Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 94.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

Simplex Trading, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 97.14 Thousand shares worth $422.55 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 53961 shares estimated at $108.46 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 51.39 Thousand shares worth around $223.56 Thousand.